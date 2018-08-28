East Division W L Pct GB Boston 91 42 .684 — New York 84 48 .636 6½ Tampa Bay 70 62 .530 20½ Toronto 60 72 .455 30½ Baltimore 39 94 .293 52 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 75 56 .573 — Minnesota 61 70 .466 14 Detroit 53 79 .402 22½ Chicago 52 80 .394 23½ Kansas City 41 91 .311 34½ West Division W L Pct GB Houston 81 50 .618 — Oakland 79 53 .598 2½ Seattle 74 57 .565 7 Los Angeles 64 68 .485 17½ Texas 58 74 .439 23½

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 0

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 11, Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 7

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 12, Toronto 5

Boston 8, Miami 7

Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5

Kansas City 6, Detroit 2

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland (Cahill 5-3) at Houston (Keuchel 10-10), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 3-9) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-11), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-7) at Boston (Price 14-6), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 3-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 4-15), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Stewart 0-1) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Castillo 3-2) at Atlanta (Newcomb 11-6), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6) at Texas (Minor 10-6), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

