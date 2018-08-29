East Division W L Pct GB Boston 91 42 .684 — New York 84 48 .636 6½ Tampa Bay 70 62 .530 20½ Toronto 60 72 .455 30½ Baltimore 39 94 .293 52 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 75 56 .573 — Minnesota 61 70 .466 14 Detroit 53 80 .398 23 Chicago 52 80 .394 23½ Kansas City 42 91 .316 34 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 82 51 .617 — Oakland 80 54 .597 2½ Seattle 74 58 .561 7½ Los Angeles 64 69 .481 18 Texas 58 75 .436 24

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 12, Toronto 5

Boston 8, Miami 7

Advertisement

Cleveland 8, Minnesota 1

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, Texas 4

Oakland 4, Houston 3

Kansas City 6, Detroit 2

Colorado 3, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, Oakland 4

Kansas City 9, Detroit 2

Seattle at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 9-7), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 7-8) at Houston (Verlander 13-8), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 7-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.