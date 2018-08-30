East Division W L Pct GB Boston 92 42 .687 — New York 84 50 .627 8 Tampa Bay 71 62 .534 20½ Toronto 60 73 .451 31½ Baltimore 40 94 .299 52 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 76 57 .571 — Minnesota 62 71 .466 14 Detroit 54 80 .403 22½ Chicago 53 80 .398 23 Kansas City 42 91 .316 34 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 82 51 .617 — Oakland 80 54 .597 2½ Seattle 74 59 .556 8 Los Angeles 64 69 .481 18 Texas 58 76 .433 24½

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, Oakland 4

Kansas City 9, Detroit 2

San Diego 8, Seattle 3

Boston 14, Miami 6

Chicago White Sox 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 10, Toronto 5

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 1

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Zimmermann 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 16-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-5) at Miami (Straily 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Texas (Hutchison 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 8-8) at Houston (Valdez 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-12) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 8-8) at Oakland (Fiers 10-6), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

