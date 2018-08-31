East Division W L Pct GB Boston 93 42 .689 — New York 85 50 .630 8 Tampa Bay 71 63 .530 21½ Toronto 61 73 .455 31½ Baltimore 40 95 .296 53 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 77 57 .575 — Minnesota 62 71 .466 14½ Detroit 54 81 .400 23½ Chicago 53 81 .396 24 Kansas City 43 91 .321 34 West Division W L Pct GB Houston 82 52 .612 — Oakland 80 55 .593 2½ Seattle 75 59 .560 7 Los Angeles 65 69 .485 17 Texas 58 76 .433 24

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 2

Seattle 7, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Norris 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-5), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 11-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-4) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 16-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 7-10) at Miami (Chen 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 7-13) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 11-9) at Texas (Gallardo 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 10-5) at Oakland (Mengden 6-6), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:05 p.m.

