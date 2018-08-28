Angels 10, Rockies 7

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 2 1 0 0 3 0 .276 LeMahieu 2b 5 2 3 4 0 0 .283 Gonzalez rf 5 0 3 0 0 1 .294 Arenado 3b 5 0 0 1 0 0 .308 Story ss 4 0 1 0 1 2 .289 Holliday dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .286 Desmond 1b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .232 Dahl lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .270 Wolters c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .174 a-Iannetta ph-c 0 1 0 0 1 0 .219 Totals 37 7 11 6 7 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .228 Fletcher 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .269 Trout cf 3 3 2 2 2 0 .313 Ohtani dh 5 2 2 3 0 1 .276 Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .246 1-Marte pr-1b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .211 Simmons ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .291 Arcia c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Ward 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Cowart 3b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .145 Young Jr. lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .235 Totals 34 10 10 8 5 4

Colorado 002 000 140— 7 11 1 Los Angeles 000 401 05x—10 10 0

a-walked for Wolters in the 8th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.

E_Story (10). LOB_Colorado 10, Los Angeles 6. 2B_LeMahieu (27), Dahl (8), Calhoun (14). HR_Wolters (3), off Despaigne; LeMahieu (12), off Johnson; Ohtani (15), off Gray; Trout (31), off Gray. RBIs_LeMahieu 4 (46), Arenado (91), Wolters (23), Trout 2 (62), Ohtani 3 (43), Simmons (60), Young Jr. 2 (8). SB_Gonzalez (5), Story (20), Calhoun (6), Marte (1). SF_Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (LeMahieu 2, Story 2, Holliday 2, Dahl); Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher 2, Ohtani 2). RISP_Colorado 2 for 13; Los Angeles 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Arenado 2, Gonzalez. GIDP_Arenado.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Fletcher, Pujols).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 6 2-3 7 5 5 0 1 89 4.76 McGee 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 5.80 Ottavino, L, 6-3, H, 28 2-3 1 4 3 3 1 28 2.11 Oh 1-3 1 1 0 2 1 26 2.41 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Despaigne 4 6 2 2 4 2 86 6.12 Buttrey 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00 Alvarez, H, 9 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 2.77 Anderson, H, 16 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 19 3.54 Jerez, H, 3 1-3 0 2 2 2 0 14 6.00 Johnson, W, 5-3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 11 3.81 Ramirez, S, 1-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.69

Despaigne pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_McGee 1-0, Oh 3-3, Buttrey 1-0, Anderson 1-1, Jerez 1-0, Johnson 3-3. WP_Anderson, Johnson.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:37. A_35,305 (45,050).

