Angels 10, Rockies 7

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.276
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.283
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Holliday dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Desmond 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Dahl lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Wolters c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.174
|a-Iannetta ph-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|6
|7
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Trout cf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.313
|Ohtani dh
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.276
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|1-Marte pr-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Arcia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Ward 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Cowart 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.145
|Young Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|34
|10
|10
|8
|5
|4
|Colorado
|002
|000
|140—
|7
|11
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|401
|05x—10
|10
|0
a-walked for Wolters in the 8th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.
E_Story (10). LOB_Colorado 10, Los Angeles 6. 2B_LeMahieu (27), Dahl (8), Calhoun (14). HR_Wolters (3), off Despaigne; LeMahieu (12), off Johnson; Ohtani (15), off Gray; Trout (31), off Gray. RBIs_LeMahieu 4 (46), Arenado (91), Wolters (23), Trout 2 (62), Ohtani 3 (43), Simmons (60), Young Jr. 2 (8). SB_Gonzalez (5), Story (20), Calhoun (6), Marte (1). SF_Simmons.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 7 (LeMahieu 2, Story 2, Holliday 2, Dahl); Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher 2, Ohtani 2). RISP_Colorado 2 for 13; Los Angeles 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Arenado 2, Gonzalez. GIDP_Arenado.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Fletcher, Pujols).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|1
|89
|4.76
|McGee
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5.80
|Ottavino, L, 6-3, H, 28
|2-3
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|28
|2.11
|Oh
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|26
|2.41
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Despaigne
|4
|6
|2
|2
|4
|2
|86
|6.12
|Buttrey
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Alvarez, H, 9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2.77
|Anderson, H, 16
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|3.54
|Jerez, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|14
|6.00
|Johnson, W, 5-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3.81
|Ramirez, S, 1-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.69
Despaigne pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_McGee 1-0, Oh 3-3, Buttrey 1-0, Anderson 1-1, Jerez 1-0, Johnson 3-3. WP_Anderson, Johnson.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:37. A_35,305 (45,050).
