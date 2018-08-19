Listen Live Sports

...

Angels 11, Rangers 7

August 19, 2018 2:13 am
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .224
Fletcher 2b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .265
Upton lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .267
Pujols dh 4 2 3 4 1 0 .256
Simmons ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Rivera c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262
a-Ohtani ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .267
Arcia c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Marte 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .209
Ward 3b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .333
Young Jr. cf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .281
Totals 41 11 16 11 2 5
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Odor 2b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .276
Andrus ss 5 1 3 1 0 1 .284
Beltre dh 4 0 1 2 0 1 .278
b-Robinson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .272
Profar 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Gallo lf 5 3 3 0 0 1 .208
Chirinos c 4 0 1 1 1 0 .220
Guzman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Tocci cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .207
Totals 40 7 14 6 3 6
Los Angeles 012 300 500—11 16 0
Texas 110 400 100— 7 14 0

a-homered for Rivera in the 7th. b-flied out for Beltre in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 9. 2B_Fletcher (12), Odor (21), Gallo 2 (20). 3B_Young Jr. (2). HR_Pujols (19), off Perez; Ohtani (13), off Butler; Ward (1), off Butler. RBIs_Fletcher 3 (19), Pujols 4 (62), Ward (4), Ohtani 3 (38), Odor (50), Andrus (26), Beltre 2 (43), Chirinos (55), Tocci (4). CS_Odor (9), Andrus (3). S_Fletcher.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Calhoun, Upton, Young Jr.); Texas 2 (Profar, Chirinos). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 12; Texas 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Beltre, Guzman. LIDP_Simmons.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Marte, Rivera); Texas 1 (Odor, Guzman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney 5 1-3 10 6 6 2 5 99 4.11
Bedrosian, W, 5-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.33
Alvarez 1 2 1 1 0 0 20 2.75
Jerez 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 0.00
Parker 1 1 0 0 1 0 29 3.21
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez 6 9 6 6 2 3 85 6.93
Butler, L, 2-3 2 6 5 5 0 1 58 5.52
Claudio 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.78

Inherited runners-scored_Bedrosian 1-0. HBP_Claudio (Arcia). WP_Heaney.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:28. A_24,768 (49,115).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

