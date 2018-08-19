Angels 11, Rangers 7

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.265
|Upton lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Pujols dh
|4
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.256
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Rivera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|a-Ohtani ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.267
|Arcia c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Marte 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Ward 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Young Jr. cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Totals
|41
|11
|16
|11
|2
|5
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Odor 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|b-Robinson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Profar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Gallo lf
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.220
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Tocci cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.207
|Totals
|40
|7
|14
|6
|3
|6
|Los Angeles
|012
|300
|500—11
|16
|0
|Texas
|110
|400
|100—
|7
|14
|0
a-homered for Rivera in the 7th. b-flied out for Beltre in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 7, Texas 9. 2B_Fletcher (12), Odor (21), Gallo 2 (20). 3B_Young Jr. (2). HR_Pujols (19), off Perez; Ohtani (13), off Butler; Ward (1), off Butler. RBIs_Fletcher 3 (19), Pujols 4 (62), Ward (4), Ohtani 3 (38), Odor (50), Andrus (26), Beltre 2 (43), Chirinos (55), Tocci (4). CS_Odor (9), Andrus (3). S_Fletcher.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Calhoun, Upton, Young Jr.); Texas 2 (Profar, Chirinos). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 12; Texas 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Beltre, Guzman. LIDP_Simmons.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Marte, Rivera); Texas 1 (Odor, Guzman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|5
|1-3
|10
|6
|6
|2
|5
|99
|4.11
|Bedrosian, W, 5-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.33
|Alvarez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|2.75
|Jerez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
|Parker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|3.21
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez
|6
|9
|6
|6
|2
|3
|85
|6.93
|Butler, L, 2-3
|2
|6
|5
|5
|0
|1
|58
|5.52
|Claudio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.78
Inherited runners-scored_Bedrosian 1-0. HBP_Claudio (Arcia). WP_Heaney.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:28. A_24,768 (49,115).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.