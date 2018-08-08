Listen Live Sports

Angels 11, Tigers 5

August 8, 2018 1:28 am
 
Detroit Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gerber lf 3 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 4 2 2 1
J.Iglss ss 4 1 1 0 Upton lf 5 2 2 2
Cstllns rf 4 2 2 0 Ohtani dh 4 2 2 3
Cndlrio 3b 4 1 2 3 Pujols 1b 5 1 1 0
V.Mrtin dh 3 0 2 0 J.Marte 1b 0 0 0 0
V.Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 1 2 1
Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 Fltcher 2b 4 1 1 0
Ro.Rdrg 1b 3 0 0 0 Cowart 3b 2 1 1 1
J.McCnn c 4 1 1 0 F.Arcia c 5 1 2 2
J.Jones cf 4 0 1 1 Yng Jr. cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 9 4 Totals 36 11 13 10
Detroit 210 020 000— 5
Los Angeles 700 003 10x—11

E_J.Iglesias (7). DP_Detroit 1, Los Angeles 3. LOB_Detroit 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Candelario (18), V.Martinez (12), J.Jones (19), Simmons (22). HR_Candelario (15), Upton (22), Ohtani (12). SB_Ohtani (5), Young Jr. (1). CS_Young Jr. (1). SF_Simmons (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Turner L,0-1 1 6 7 5 1 1
Alcantara 2 2 0 0 0 1
Farmer 2 2 0 0 1 3
VerHagen 1 1 3 3 2 0
Stumpf 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Wilson 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Los Angeles
Heaney W,7-7 5 8 5 5 2 6
Johnson H,5 1 0 0 0 1 0
Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jerez 2 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Heaney, VerHagen.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:08. A_35,824 (45,050).

