Angels 11, Tigers 5

|Detroit
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gerber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Cstllns rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Pujols 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|V.Mrtin dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Marte 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ro.Rdrg 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cowart 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.McCnn c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|F.Arcia c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|J.Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Yng Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|4
|Totals
|36
|11
|13
|10
|Detroit
|210
|020
|000—
|5
|Los Angeles
|700
|003
|10x—11
E_J.Iglesias (7). DP_Detroit 1, Los Angeles 3. LOB_Detroit 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Candelario (18), V.Martinez (12), J.Jones (19), Simmons (22). HR_Candelario (15), Upton (22), Ohtani (12). SB_Ohtani (5), Young Jr. (1). CS_Young Jr. (1). SF_Simmons (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Turner L,0-1
|1
|6
|7
|5
|1
|1
|Alcantara
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Farmer
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|VerHagen
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Stumpf
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wilson
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Los Angeles
|Heaney W,7-7
|5
|8
|5
|5
|2
|6
|Johnson H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jerez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Heaney, VerHagen.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:08. A_35,824 (45,050).
