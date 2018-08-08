Angels 11, Tigers 5

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gerber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.228
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|1-Reyes pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Rodriguez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|4
|3
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.211
|Upton lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.255
|Ohtani dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.273
|Pujols 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Marte 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Cowart 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.185
|Arcia c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.308
|Young Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Totals
|36
|11
|13
|10
|7
|7
|Detroit
|210
|020
|000—
|5
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|700
|003
|10x—11
|13
|0
1-ran for Martinez in the 8th.
E_Iglesias (7). LOB_Detroit 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Candelario (18), Martinez (12), Jones (19), Simmons (22). HR_Candelario (15), off Heaney; Ohtani (12), off Turner; Upton (22), off VerHagen. RBIs_Candelario 3 (43), Jones (26), Calhoun (43), Upton 2 (63), Ohtani 3 (32), Simmons (53), Cowart (2), Arcia 2 (12). SB_Ohtani (5), Young Jr. (1). CS_Young Jr. (1). SF_Simmons.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Goodrum); Los Angeles 5 (Upton, Ohtani, Fletcher 2, Arcia). RISP_Detroit 1 for 4; Los Angeles 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Calhoun, Pujols. LIDP_McCann. FIDP_Iglesias. GIDP_Goodrum.
DP_Detroit 1 (McCann, Iglesias); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Simmons, Pujols), (Calhoun, Simmons), (Young Jr., Pujols).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turner, L, 0-1
|1
|6
|7
|5
|1
|1
|37
|20.25
|Alcantara
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0.71
|Farmer
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|38
|4.68
|VerHagen
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|20
|6.08
|Stumpf
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|7.11
|Wilson
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|3.86
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, W, 7-7
|5
|8
|5
|5
|2
|6
|85
|3.96
|Johnson, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.20
|Alvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.83
|Jerez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 2-0. WP_Heaney, VerHagen.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:08. A_35,824 (45,050).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.