Angels 11, Tigers 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gerber lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .235 Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .267 Castellanos rf 4 2 2 0 0 2 .286 Candelario 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .228 Martinez dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .239 1-Reyes pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Rodriguez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .171 McCann c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222 Jones cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .205 Totals 33 5 9 4 3 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .211 Upton lf 5 2 2 2 0 3 .255 Ohtani dh 4 2 2 3 1 2 .273 Pujols 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .253 Marte 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .308 Fletcher 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .262 Cowart 3b 2 1 1 1 3 0 .185 Arcia c 5 1 2 2 0 2 .308 Young Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .227 Totals 36 11 13 10 7 7

Detroit 210 020 000— 5 9 1 Los Angeles 700 003 10x—11 13 0

1-ran for Martinez in the 8th.

E_Iglesias (7). LOB_Detroit 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Candelario (18), Martinez (12), Jones (19), Simmons (22). HR_Candelario (15), off Heaney; Ohtani (12), off Turner; Upton (22), off VerHagen. RBIs_Candelario 3 (43), Jones (26), Calhoun (43), Upton 2 (63), Ohtani 3 (32), Simmons (53), Cowart (2), Arcia 2 (12). SB_Ohtani (5), Young Jr. (1). CS_Young Jr. (1). SF_Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Goodrum); Los Angeles 5 (Upton, Ohtani, Fletcher 2, Arcia). RISP_Detroit 1 for 4; Los Angeles 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Calhoun, Pujols. LIDP_McCann. FIDP_Iglesias. GIDP_Goodrum.

DP_Detroit 1 (McCann, Iglesias); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Simmons, Pujols), (Calhoun, Simmons), (Young Jr., Pujols).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turner, L, 0-1 1 6 7 5 1 1 37 20.25 Alcantara 2 2 0 0 0 1 24 0.71 Farmer 2 2 0 0 1 3 38 4.68 VerHagen 1 1 3 3 2 0 20 6.08 Stumpf 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 14 7.11 Wilson 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 31 3.86 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney, W, 7-7 5 8 5 5 2 6 85 3.96 Johnson, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.20 Alvarez 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.83 Jerez 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 2-0. WP_Heaney, VerHagen.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:08. A_35,824 (45,050).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.