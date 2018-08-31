Angels 3, Astros 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .226 Fletcher 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .276 Trout cf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .309 Upton lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .266 Simmons ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .299 Ohtani dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .276 Marte 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .201 Ward 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .196 Cowart 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Briceno c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .280 Totals 31 3 6 3 4 9

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .252 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .326 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .247 White dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .310 Gonzalez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Maldonado c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .225 a-Kemp ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Stassi c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Totals 32 0 6 0 3 7

Los Angeles 000 003 000—3 6 1 Houston 000 000 000—0 6 1

a-doubled for Maldonado in the 8th.

E_Ward (2), McHugh (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 8. 2B_Kemp (13). HR_Simmons (9), off McHugh. RBIs_Trout (63), Simmons 2 (65). SF_Trout.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Briceno 2); Houston 5 (Altuve, Correa 2, Gurriel, Reddick). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Houston 0 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_White, Gonzalez. GIDP_Fletcher, Gonzalez, Gurriel.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Simmons, Marte), (Fletcher, Simmons, Marte); Houston 1 (Valdez, Altuve, Gurriel).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Barria, W, 9-8 6 3 0 0 1 4 85 3.46 Anderson, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.40 Buttrey, H, 3 1 2 0 0 1 2 33 1.23 Parker, S, 13-16 1 1 0 0 1 0 26 3.28 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez, L, 2-1 5 2 1 1 3 3 89 1.26 McHugh 2 2 2 2 0 3 32 1.89 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.93 Rondon 1 2 0 0 1 1 18 2.13

Valdez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:18. A_35,675 (41,168).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.