Angels 3, Astros 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.226
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.309
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Marte 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Ward 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Cowart 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Briceno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|4
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.326
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|White dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|a-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Stassi c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|3
|7
|Los Angeles
|000
|003
|000—3
|6
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
a-doubled for Maldonado in the 8th.
E_Ward (2), McHugh (1). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 8. 2B_Kemp (13). HR_Simmons (9), off McHugh. RBIs_Trout (63), Simmons 2 (65). SF_Trout.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Briceno 2); Houston 5 (Altuve, Correa 2, Gurriel, Reddick). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Houston 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_White, Gonzalez. GIDP_Fletcher, Gonzalez, Gurriel.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Simmons, Marte), (Fletcher, Simmons, Marte); Houston 1 (Valdez, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria, W, 9-8
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|85
|3.46
|Anderson, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.40
|Buttrey, H, 3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
|1.23
|Parker, S, 13-16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|3.28
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, L, 2-1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|89
|1.26
|McHugh
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|32
|1.89
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.93
|Rondon
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.13
Valdez pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_McHugh 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:18. A_35,675 (41,168).
