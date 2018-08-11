Listen Live Sports

Angels 4, Athletics 3

August 11, 2018 1:11 am
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martini lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Chapman 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .273
Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .265
Davis dh 3 1 1 2 0 1 .256
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Canha cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .257
Semien ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Totals 32 3 6 3 0 8
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .215
Fletcher 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .263
Upton lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .258
Pujols dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .254
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Marte 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Briceno c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .296
Cowart 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .152
Young Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Totals 30 4 7 4 0 5
Oakland 300 000 000—3 6 1
Los Angeles 002 002 00x—4 7 0

E_Chapman (13). LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Chapman (23). HR_Chapman (16), off Pena; Davis (33), off Pena; Calhoun (16), off B.Anderson; Upton (24), off Trivino. RBIs_Chapman (39), Davis 2 (90), Calhoun 2 (46), Upton 2 (67).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Olson); Los Angeles 1 (Pujols). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Los Angeles 0 for 1.

GIDP_Lucroy, Simmons, Marte.

DP_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson), (Semien, Lowrie, Olson); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Simmons, Marte).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
B.Anderson 5 4 2 2 0 4 63 4.53
Trivino, L, 8-2, BS, 4-8 1 3 2 2 0 0 16 1.58
Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.02
Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.18
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pena 5 2-3 5 3 3 0 4 86 4.95
Johnson, W, 4-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.18
Bedrosian, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.33
J.Anderson, H, 15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 21 2.91
Alvarez, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.81
Parker, S, 11-14 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.29

Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 1-0. HBP_Pena (Davis). WP_Pena.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:22. A_42,722 (45,050).

