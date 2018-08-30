Angels 5, Astros 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .228 Fletcher 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Trout cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .310 Upton lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .266 Ohtani dh 3 2 1 0 1 1 .275 Simmons ss 4 0 3 3 0 0 .297 Arcia c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Ward 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .188 Marte 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Cowart 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .136 Totals 37 5 10 4 2 15

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .292 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .329 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 White dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .317 Gonzalez lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .245 Maldonado c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .224 a-Kemp ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .276 Stassi c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Totals 31 2 7 2 2 6

Los Angeles 000 004 010—5 10 0 Houston 000 000 002—2 7 0

a-walked for Maldonado in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 7, Houston 4. 2B_Calhoun (15), Simmons (24), Ward (2), Altuve (27). HR_White (11), off Parker. RBIs_Upton (75), Simmons 3 (63), White 2 (27).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Ward 2); Houston 1 (Correa). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Houston 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Calhoun. GIDP_Springer, Bregman, Correa.

DP_Los Angeles 3 (Heaney, Simmons, Cowart), (Simmons, Fletcher, Cowart), (Simmons, Fletcher, Marte).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney, W, 8-8 6 5 0 0 1 6 97 4.09 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.14 Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.47 Parker 1 2 2 2 0 0 16 3.34 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, L, 13-9 5 1-3 5 3 3 1 11 99 2.78 Sipp 0 0 1 1 1 0 5 2.27 Harris 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 21 3.99 Devenski 2 3 1 0 0 2 34 3.98

Sipp pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 2-0, Harris 3-3. PB_Maldonado (12).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:20. A_30,371 (41,168).

