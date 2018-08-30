Angels 5, Astros 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.266
|Ohtani dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.297
|Arcia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Ward 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Marte 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Cowart 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.136
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|4
|2
|15
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|White dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.317
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|a-Kemp ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Stassi c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|2
|6
|Los Angeles
|000
|004
|010—5
|10
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|002—2
|7
|0
a-walked for Maldonado in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 7, Houston 4. 2B_Calhoun (15), Simmons (24), Ward (2), Altuve (27). HR_White (11), off Parker. RBIs_Upton (75), Simmons 3 (63), White 2 (27).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Ward 2); Houston 1 (Correa). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Houston 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Calhoun. GIDP_Springer, Bregman, Correa.
DP_Los Angeles 3 (Heaney, Simmons, Cowart), (Simmons, Fletcher, Cowart), (Simmons, Fletcher, Marte).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, W, 8-8
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|97
|4.09
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.14
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.47
|Parker
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|3.34
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 13-9
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|11
|99
|2.78
|Sipp
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2.27
|Harris
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.99
|Devenski
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|34
|3.98
Sipp pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 2-0, Harris 3-3. PB_Maldonado (12).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_3:20. A_30,371 (41,168).
