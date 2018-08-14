Angels 6, Padres 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Upton lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Pujols 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Marte 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Cowart 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|b-Fernandez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Briceno c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Young Jr. cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Heaney p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bedrosian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Ohtani ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|6
|8
|5
|1
|5
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Myers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Ellis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Renfroe lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Villanueva 1b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Spangenberg 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Galvis ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Pirela 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|1-Jankowski pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Richard p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.103
|a-Hosmer ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|35
|3
|6
|3
|2
|8
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|000
|4—6
|8
|0
|San Diego
|001
|000
|010
|1—3
|6
|1
a-out on sacrifice fly for Richard in the 8th. b-struck out for Cowart in the 9th. c-walked for Bedrosian in the 10th. d-grounded out for Stammen in the 10th.
1-ran for Pirela in the 8th.
E_Richard (2). LOB_Los Angeles 4, San Diego 5. 2B_Calhoun (12), Upton (16), Briceno (2). HR_Briceno (3), off Richard; Upton (25), off Stammen; Galvis (9), off Heaney; Hosmer (11), off Parker. RBIs_Calhoun (48), Fletcher (15), Upton 2 (70), Briceno (8), Galvis (49), Hosmer 2 (49). SB_Young Jr. (2). SF_Hosmer. S_Fletcher.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Upton, Fernandez); San Diego 3 (Myers, Reyes, Galvis). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; San Diego 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Fletcher, Margot. GIDP_Young Jr..
DP_San Diego 1 (Pirela, Galvis, Villanueva).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|7
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|99
|3.88
|Anderson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.86
|Bedrosian, W, 4-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.27
|Parker
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.33
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richard
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|86
|4.98
|Yates
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|1.55
|Stammen, L, 5-2
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|18
|2.90
Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-0. HBP_Richard (Calhoun). WP_Richard, Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:47. A_22,609 (42,445).
