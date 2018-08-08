Angels 6, Tigers 0

|Detroit
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gerber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|V.Mrtin dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Marte 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Adduci 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Briceno c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cowart 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yng Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|Los Angeles
|200
|031
|00x—6
DP_Detroit 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Candelario (19), J.Marte (5). HR_K.Calhoun (15), Upton (23), Pujols (18). CS_Briceno (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Hardy L,4-4
|5
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Lewicki
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Los Angeles
|Barria W,7-7
|5
|2-3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Cole
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:45. A_38,832 (45,050).
