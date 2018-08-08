Angels 6, Tigers 0

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gerber lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Adduci 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255 McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Jones cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .204 Totals 32 0 5 0 1 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .214 Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .257 Upton lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .255 Pujols dh 4 2 1 1 0 1 .253 Simmons ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .310 Marte 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .213 Briceno c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .294 Cowart 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Young Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Totals 32 6 10 6 1 8

Detroit 000 000 000—0 5 0 Los Angeles 200 031 00x—6 10 0

LOB_Detroit 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Candelario (19), Marte (5). HR_Calhoun (15), off Hardy; Upton (23), off Hardy; Pujols (18), off Hardy. RBIs_Calhoun (44), Upton 2 (65), Pujols (56), Marte (15), Briceno (7). CS_Briceno (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Adduci); Los Angeles 1 (Briceno). RISP_Detroit 0 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Upton. GIDP_Marte.

DP_Detroit 2 (McCann, Iglesias), (Iglesias, Goodrum, Adduci).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hardy, L, 4-4 5 7 5 5 1 3 86 3.63 Lewicki 3 3 1 1 0 5 46 4.76 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Barria, W, 7-7 5 2-3 5 0 0 1 5 92 3.59 Cole 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 18 1.59 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.05 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.69

Inherited runners-scored_Cole 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:45. A_38,832 (45,050).

