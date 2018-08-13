Listen Live Sports

Angels extend Triple-A affiliation with Salt Lake to 2022

August 13, 2018 2:15 pm
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have extended their Triple-A affiliation with the Salt Lake Bees for two years through the 2022 season.

The Angels announced the deal Monday.

The Angels have been affiliated with the Salt Lake club since 2001, when they were the Stingers. The new deal will extend the clubs’ affiliation for at least 22 seasons.

Most of the current generation of Angels stars have played in Salt Lake, including Mike Trout, Kole Calhoun and Jered Weaver.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

