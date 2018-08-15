Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels mourn death of P Aaron Cox, Trout’s brother-in-law

August 15, 2018 2:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Cox, a former Los Angeles Angels pitching prospect and the brother-in-law of Mike Trout, has died. He was 24.

The Angels disclosed no further details Wednesday in a statement issued on behalf of Trout and his wife, Jessica Cox.

“Aaron Cox was a tremendous son, brother, and brother-in-law,” the Cox and Trout families said in a statement. “He had a deep love for his family, and a passionate dedication and commitment to his friends. As our families grieve together, we will also celebrate the memories, the laughter, and the love we each shared with Aaron in the short time we had him.”

Cox was a 19th-round draft pick by the Angels in 2015. He attended Millville High School in New Jersey and Gannon University.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Cox spent parts of three seasons in the Angels’ system, including 11 games this season with Class-A Inland Empire. He retired from baseball earlier this summer.

Trout had been away from the Angels this week due to a personal family matter. The two-time AL MVP is on the disabled list with an injured right wrist.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech