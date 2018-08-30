Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP source: Chiefs send Ehinger to Cowboys for Ward

August 30, 2018 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to trade offensive lineman Parker Ehinger to the Dallas Cowboys for cornerback Charvarius Ward, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity Thursday night, when both teams were playing their final preseason games, because the trade was not expected to become official until Friday.

That means the deal will be done before roster cuts are made on Saturday.

Ehinger had lost his left guard job to Cam Erving early in training camp, and the Chiefs had been happy with the depth they had among backups. So it made sense to deal Ehinger to the Cowboys, where Ward has been a star of training camp after arriving as an undrafted free agent.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Kansas City has been searching for help at cornerback all offseason.

___

More AP NFL: http://apnews.com/tag/NFL and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech