AP Top WorldCup News at 5:53 a.m. EDT

Zlatko Dalic to stay as coach of Croatia’s national team
Egypt keeper, oldest World Cup player, quits national team
Former Sweden coach Hamren set to take over at Iceland
Poland defender Piszczek quits national team after World Cup
England keen to extend Southgate’s contract
Neymar under fire after World Cup ‘mea culpa’ advert
Brazil coach Tite extends contract until 2022 World Cup
Court says soccer’s Maradona can pursue ex-wife case in US
Pavard’s goal against Argentina voted best of World Cup
Mbappe reveals he played World Cup finals with a back injury
