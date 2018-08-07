AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote, and high and low place on ballots:
|
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Seattle (14)
|22
|7
|168
|1
|1
|1
|2. Atlanta
|18
|10
|154
|2
|2
|2
|3. Los Angeles
|17
|11
|138
|4
|3
|4
|4. Phoenix
|16
|13
|113
|5
|3
|6
|5. Connecticut
|16
|12
|108
|7
|3
|7
|6. Washington
|17
|11
|107
|8
|4
|8
|7. Minnesota
|15
|13
|93
|3
|4
|7
|8. Dallas
|14
|14
|71
|6
|7
|8
|9. Las Vegas
|12
|16
|55
|9
|9
|10
|10. Chicago
|10
|18
|42
|10
|9
|11
|11. New York
|7
|21
|24
|11
|10
|12
|12. Indiana
|5
|23
|19
|12
|11
|12
