AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote, and high and low place on ballots:
|
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Seattle (14)
|24
|8
|168
|1
|1
|1
|2. Atlanta
|22
|10
|152
|2
|2
|4
|3. Washington
|20
|11
|133
|6
|2
|6
|4. Phoenix
|18
|14
|119
|4
|3
|6
|5. Connecticut
|18
|13
|113
|5
|4
|7
|6. Los Angeles
|18
|13
|112
|3
|3
|6
|7. Minnesota
|17
|14
|85
|7
|6
|7
|8. Las Vegas
|13
|18
|65
|9
|8
|9
|9. Dallas
|14
|17
|59
|8
|8
|10
|10. Chicago
|11
|20
|44
|10
|9
|10
|11. New York
|7
|23
|26
|11
|11
|12
|12. Indiana
|5
|26
|16
|12
|11
|12
