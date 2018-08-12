Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Appalachian League

August 12, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 29 17 .630
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 31 20 .608 ½
Danville (Braves) 28 22 .560 3
Pulaski (Yankees) 24 27 .471
Burlington (Royals) 16 33 .327 14½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 27 20 .574
Kingsport (Mets) 26 24 .520
Bristol (Pirates) 23 26 .469 5
Johnson City (Cardinals) 21 25 .457
Greeneville (Reds) 19 30 .388 9

___

Sunday’s Games

Bluefield at Kingsport, 4 p.m.

Bristol at Johnson City, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Bristol at Johnson City, Game 2, TBD

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Burlington at Princeton, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Burlington at Princeton, Game 2, TBD

Elizabethton at Greeneville, 5 p.m.

Danville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bluefield at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Burlington at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Danville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bristol at Johnson City, 11:30 a.m.

Bluefield at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Danville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech