Appalachian League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Princeton (Rays)
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|32
|22
|.593
|3
|Danville (Braves)
|29
|24
|.547
|5½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|26
|28
|.481
|9
|Burlington (Royals)
|16
|37
|.302
|18½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|Kingsport (Mets)
|28
|25
|.528
|2½
|Bristol (Pirates)
|25
|28
|.472
|5½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|23
|27
|.460
|6
|Greeneville (Reds)
|20
|32
|.385
|10
___
Johnson City 15, Bristol 5
Kingsport 10, Bluefield 4
Princeton 9, Burlington 8
Pulaski 5, Danville 4
Elizabethton 6, Greeneville 0
No games scheduled
Greeneville at Danville, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Greeneville at Danville, Game 2, TBD
Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.