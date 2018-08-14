Listen Live Sports

Appalachian League

August 14, 2018 11:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 33 17 .660
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 32 22 .593 3
Danville (Braves) 29 24 .547
Pulaski (Yankees) 26 28 .481 9
Burlington (Royals) 16 37 .302 18½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 29 21 .580
Kingsport (Mets) 28 25 .528
Bristol (Pirates) 25 28 .472
Johnson City (Cardinals) 23 27 .460 6
Greeneville (Reds) 20 32 .385 10

Tuesday’s Games

Johnson City 15, Bristol 5

Kingsport 10, Bluefield 4

Princeton 9, Burlington 8

Pulaski 5, Danville 4

Elizabethton 6, Greeneville 0

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Greeneville at Danville, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Greeneville at Danville, Game 2, TBD

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

