Appalachian League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Princeton (Rays) 33 17 .660 — Bluefield (Blue Jays) 32 22 .593 3 Danville (Braves) 29 24 .547 5½ Pulaski (Yankees) 26 28 .481 9 Burlington (Royals) 16 37 .302 18½ West Division W L Pct. GB Elizabethton (Twins) 29 21 .580 — Kingsport (Mets) 28 25 .528 2½ Bristol (Pirates) 25 28 .472 5½ Johnson City (Cardinals) 23 27 .460 6 Greeneville (Reds) 20 32 .385 10

___

Tuesday’s Games

Johnson City 15, Bristol 5

Kingsport 10, Bluefield 4

Princeton 9, Burlington 8

Advertisement

Pulaski 5, Danville 4

Elizabethton 6, Greeneville 0

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Greeneville at Danville, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Greeneville at Danville, Game 2, TBD

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.