Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arenado leaves in 5th inning with sore right shoulder

August 10, 2018 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado left the game against the Dodgers in the top of the fifth inning with a sore right shoulder.

Arenado may have tweaked his shoulder while turning a double play in the third inning against Los Angeles. He was covering second base on a play that was scored 3-5-3.

He was 0 for 2 against Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda. Arenado is hitting .307 this season with 29 homers and 82 RBIs.

Ryan McMahon replaced the five-time Gold Glove-winning Arenado at third base.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech