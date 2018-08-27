Arizona dismisses Marchiol after video surfaces

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona transfer linebacker Santino Marchiol has been dismissed from the team after a video surfaced of him appearing to use a racial slur to describe former teammates at Texas A&M.

Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin said during his Monday news conference that Marchiol is no longer with the team, but did not give a specific reason why.

The Dallas Morning News reported last week that a video showed Marchiol using a racial slur to describe teammates while he was at Texas A&M.

Marchiol transferred to Arizona this year after Sumlin left the Aggies to take the job in Tucson. Marchiol told USA Today last week that he was given cash on two occasions by a Texas A&M assistant coach to entertain recruits on official visits.

Texas A&M is investigating the claims.

