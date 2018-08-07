Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 7 3 .700 — Athletics 7 4 .636 ½ Giants Black 6 4 .600 1 Diamondbacks 5 4 .556 1½ Giants Orange 3 6 .333 3½ Angels 2 8 .200 5 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians2 7 3 .700 — Indians1 5 3 .625 1 Brewers 6 4 .600 1 White Sox 5 5 .500 2 Cubs2 4 5 .444 2½ Reds 2 9 .182 5½ West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 7 2 .778 — Dodgers 7 3 .700 ½ Padres2 4 4 .500 2½ Mariners 4 6 .400 3½ Rangers 4 6 .400 3½ Royals 1 7 .125 5½

___

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Reds 6, Indians2 3

Brewers at Angels, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 3, Giants Black 1

Cubs1 4, Giants Orange 2

Tuesday’s Games

Padres1 at Giants Orange, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres1, Game 2, TBD

Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Royals at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Angels, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Royals, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

