Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 8 3 .727 — Athletics 7 4 .636 1 Diamondbacks 5 4 .556 2 Giants Black 6 5 .545 2 Giants Orange 3 7 .300 4½ Angels 2 8 .200 5½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 6 3 .667 — Indians2 7 4 .636 — Brewers 6 4 .600 ½ White Sox 5 5 .500 1½ Cubs2 5 5 .500 1½ Reds 3 9 .250 4½ West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 7 2 .778 — Dodgers 7 3 .700 ½ Padres2 4 4 .500 2½ Rangers 4 6 .400 3½ Mariners 4 7 .364 4 Royals 1 7 .125 5½

___

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Indians1 8, Mariners 5

Reds 6, Indians2 3

Brewers 3, Angels 2, 11 innings

Padres2 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 3, Giants Black 1

Cubs1 4, Giants Orange 2

Tuesday’s Games

Padres1 at Giants Orange, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres1, Game 2, TBD

Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Royals at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Angels, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Royals, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

