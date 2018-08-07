Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Athletics
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Diamondbacks
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Giants Black
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Giants Orange
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
|Angels
|2
|8
|.200
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians1
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Indians2
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Brewers
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|White Sox
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Cubs2
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Reds
|3
|9
|.250
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres1
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Dodgers
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|Padres2
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Rangers
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Mariners
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|Royals
|1
|7
|.125
|5½
___
Diamondbacks at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Indians1 8, Mariners 5
Reds 6, Indians2 3
Brewers 3, Angels 2, 11 innings
Padres2 at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 3, Giants Black 1
Cubs1 4, Giants Orange 2
Padres1 at Giants Orange, Game 1, 8 p.m.
Giants Orange at Padres1, Game 2, TBD
Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.
Indians1 at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Indians2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Royals at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Angels at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 at Angels, 10 p.m.
White Sox at Royals, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Mariners at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
