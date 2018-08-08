Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 8, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 8 4 .667
Diamondbacks 6 4 .600 1
Athletics 7 5 .583 1
Giants Black 7 5 .583 1
Giants Orange 4 8 .333 4
Angels 3 9 .250 5
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 7 3 .700
Brewers 7 4 .636 ½
Indians2 7 4 .636 ½
Cubs2 6 5 .545
White Sox 5 6 .455
Reds 3 9 .250 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 7 3 .700
Padres1 8 4 .667
Padres2 5 5 .500 2
Rangers 4 6 .400 3
Mariners 4 7 .364
Royals 1 8 .111

___

Tuesday’s Games

Padres1 6, Giants Orange 2

Giants Orange 9, Padres1 0

Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Cubs2 6, Padres2 4

Indians1 9, White Sox 6

Indians2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Black 2, Royals 1

Angels 5, Cubs1 1

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Cubs2 at Angels, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Royals, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Padres1 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Reds at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Rangers at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech