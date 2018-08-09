Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Diamondbacks
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Athletics
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Giants Black
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Giants Orange
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|Angels
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians1
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Indians2
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Brewers
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Cubs2
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|White Sox
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Reds
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres1
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Dodgers
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Padres2
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Rangers
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Mariners
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Royals
|1
|9
|.100
|6
___
Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 at Angels, 10 p.m.
White Sox 3, Royals 0
Dodgers at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Mariners at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Reds at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
Royals at Padres2, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Mariners at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Rangers at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Dodgers, Game 1, 8 p.m.
Dodgers at Giants Black, Game 2, TBD
Reds at Angels, 10 p.m.
White Sox at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Royals, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.