Arizona League

August 9, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 8 4 .667
Diamondbacks 7 4 .636 ½
Athletics 7 5 .583 1
Giants Black 7 5 .583 1
Giants Orange 4 8 .333 4
Angels 3 9 .250 5
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 7 3 .700
Indians2 8 4 .667
Brewers 7 4 .636 ½
Cubs2 6 5 .545
White Sox 6 6 .500 2
Reds 3 9 .250 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 8 4 .667
Dodgers 7 4 .636 ½
Padres2 5 5 .500 2
Rangers 4 7 .364
Mariners 4 7 .364
Royals 1 9 .100 6

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Angels, 10 p.m.

White Sox 3, Royals 0

Dodgers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Padres1 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Reds at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Rangers at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Giants Black at Dodgers, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Dodgers at Giants Black, Game 2, TBD

Reds at Angels, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Royals, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

