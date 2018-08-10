Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 10, 2018 2:32 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks 8 4 .667
Cubs1 8 4 .667
Athletics 8 5 .615 ½
Giants Black 8 5 .615 ½
Giants Orange 5 8 .385
Angels 3 9 .250 5
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 7 3 .700
Indians2 8 4 .667
Brewers 7 5 .583 1
White Sox 7 6 .538
Cubs2 6 6 .500 2
Reds 3 10 .231
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 8 4 .667
Padres1 8 5 .615 ½
Padres2 5 6 .455
Rangers 4 8 .333 4
Mariners 4 8 .333 4
Royals 2 9 .182

Thursday’s Games

Diamondbacks 2, Padres1 1

Giants Orange 4, Reds 3

Royals 3, Padres2 2

Dodgers 2, Cubs2 1

Giants Black 11, Brewers 2

Athletics 9, Mariners 4

White Sox 7, Rangers 5

Friday’s Games

Giants Black at Dodgers, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Dodgers at Giants Black, Game 2, TBD

Reds at Angels, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Royals, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mariners at Cubs2, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Angels, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

