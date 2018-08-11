Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks 8 4 .667 — Cubs1 8 4 .667 — Athletics 8 5 .615 ½ Giants Black 8 6 .571 1 Giants Orange 5 8 .385 3½ Angels 3 9 .250 5 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 7 3 .700 — Indians2 8 4 .667 — Brewers 7 5 .583 1 White Sox 7 6 .538 1½ Cubs2 6 6 .500 2 Reds 3 10 .231 5½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 9 4 .692 — Padres1 8 5 .615 1 Padres2 5 6 .455 3 Rangers 4 8 .333 4½ Mariners 4 8 .333 4½ Royals 2 9 .182 6

___

Friday’s Games

Dodgers 6, Giants Black 2

Giants Black 3, Dodgers 0

Angels 3, Reds 2

Advertisement

White Sox at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 3, Athletics 0

Padres1 3, Mariners 0

Padres2 at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Royals, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mariners at Cubs2, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Angels, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indians1 at Indians2, 7 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rangers, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rangers, Game 2, TBD

Cubs2 at Angels, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Royals at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.