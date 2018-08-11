Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 11, 2018 11:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 9 4 .692
Diamondbacks 8 4 .667 ½
Giants Black 9 6 .600 1
Athletics 8 6 .571
Giants Orange 6 8 .429
Angels 4 9 .308 5
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 7 4 .636
Indians2 8 5 .615
White Sox 8 6 .571 ½
Cubs2 7 6 .538 1
Brewers 7 6 .538 1
Reds 3 11 .214
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 9 5 .643
Padres1 9 5 .643
Padres2 6 6 .500 2
Rangers 5 8 .385
Mariners 4 10 .286 5
Royals 2 10 .167 6

___

Saturday’s Games

Cubs2 6, Mariners 0

Cubs1 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Angels, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indians1 at Indians2, 7 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rangers, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rangers, Game 2, TBD

Cubs2 at Angels, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Royals at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indians2 at Indians1, 2 p.m.

Brewers at White Sox, Game 1, 8 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers, Game 2, TBD

Cubs2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Angels at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Reds, 10 p.m.

