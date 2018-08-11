Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 9 4 .692 — Diamondbacks 8 4 .667 ½ Giants Black 9 6 .600 1 Athletics 8 6 .571 1½ Giants Orange 6 8 .429 3½ Angels 4 9 .308 5 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 7 4 .636 — Indians2 8 5 .615 — White Sox 8 6 .571 ½ Cubs2 7 6 .538 1 Brewers 7 6 .538 1 Reds 3 11 .214 5½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 9 5 .643 — Padres1 9 5 .643 — Padres2 6 6 .500 2 Rangers 5 8 .385 3½ Mariners 4 10 .286 5 Royals 2 10 .167 6

___

Saturday’s Games

Cubs2 6, Mariners 0

Cubs1 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Indians1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Angels, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indians1 at Indians2, 7 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rangers, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rangers, Game 2, TBD

Cubs2 at Angels, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Royals at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indians2 at Indians1, 2 p.m.

Brewers at White Sox, Game 1, 8 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers, Game 2, TBD

Cubs2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Angels at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.