Arizona League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Diamondbacks
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Giants Black
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Athletics
|9
|6
|.600
|1½
|Giants Orange
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Angels
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians2
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Indians1
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|White Sox
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Cubs2
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Brewers
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Reds
|4
|11
|.267
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Padres1
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Padres2
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Rangers
|5
|9
|.357
|4
|Mariners
|4
|11
|.267
|5½
|Royals
|2
|10
|.167
|6
Indians1 at Indians2, 7 p.m.
Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 4
Diamondbacks at Rangers, Game 2, TBD
Cubs2 at Angels, 8 p.m.
Cubs1 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.
White Sox at Giants Orange, ppd.
Royals at Giants Black, ppd.
Angels at Cubs2, ppd.
Padres2 at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Indians2 at Indians1, 2 p.m.
Brewers at White Sox, Game 1, 8 p.m.
White Sox at Brewers, Game 2, TBD
Cubs2 at Royals, 10 p.m.
Angels at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Dodgers, 10 p.m.
Mariners at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Reds, 10 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Padres2, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Reds at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
