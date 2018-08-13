Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 11 4 .733 — Diamondbacks 10 5 .667 1 Giants Black 10 6 .625 1½ Athletics 9 6 .600 2 Giants Orange 7 8 .467 4 Angels 4 10 .286 6½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 8 5 .615 — Indians2 9 6 .600 — White Sox 8 6 .571 ½ Cubs2 8 6 .571 ½ Brewers 7 7 .500 1½ Reds 4 11 .267 5 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 9 6 .600 — Padres1 9 7 .563 ½ Padres2 7 7 .500 1½ Rangers 5 10 .333 4 Mariners 4 11 .267 5 Royals 2 10 .167 5½

___

Sunday’s Games

Indians1 6, Indians2 3

Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 4

Diamondbacks 8, Rangers 7

Cubs2 at Angels, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 5, Dodgers 3

White Sox at Giants Orange, ppd.

Royals at Giants Black, ppd.

Angels at Cubs2, ppd.

Padres2 5, Padres1 2

Monday’s Games

Indians2 at Indians1, 2 p.m.

Brewers at White Sox, Game 1, 8 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers, Game 2, TBD

Cubs2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Angels at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Reds at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

