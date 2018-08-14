Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Athletics
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Giants Black
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Diamondbacks
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Giants Orange
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Angels
|5
|10
|.333
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians1
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|White Sox
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Cubs2
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Indians2
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Brewers
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|Reds
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Padres1
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Padres2
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Rangers
|6
|10
|.375
|3
|Mariners
|5
|11
|.313
|4
|Royals
|2
|11
|.154
|5½
___
Giants Orange at White Sox, Game 1, 8 p.m.
White Sox at Giants Orange, Game 2, TBD
Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Reds at Brewers, 10 p.m.
Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Padres2, 10 p.m.
Royals at Dodgers, 8 p.m.
Dodgers at Royals, 8 p.m.
Cubs1 at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Indians2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.
White Sox at Reds, 10 p.m.
Angels at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Cubs1 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Reds at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.
Mariners at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Angels, 10 p.m.
