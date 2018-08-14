Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 14, 2018 10:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 11 5 .688
Giants Black 10 6 .625 1
Diamondbacks 10 6 .625 1
Athletics 10 6 .625 1
Giants Orange 7 9 .438 4
Angels 5 10 .333
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
White Sox 11 6 .647
Indians1 9 5 .643 ½
Cubs2 9 6 .600 1
Indians2 9 7 .563
Brewers 7 9 .438
Reds 4 12 .250
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 9 7 .563
Dodgers 9 7 .563
Padres2 7 7 .500 1
Rangers 6 10 .375 3
Mariners 5 11 .313 4
Royals 2 11 .154

Tuesday’s Games

White Sox 6, Giants Orange 5

White Sox at Giants Orange, Game 2, TBD

Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Royals at Dodgers, 8 p.m.

Dodgers at Royals, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Reds, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 10 p.m.

