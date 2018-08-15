Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 15, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 11 5 .688
Giants Black 11 6 .647 ½
Diamondbacks 11 6 .647 ½
Athletics 10 7 .588
Giants Orange 8 9 .471
Angels 5 10 .333
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 9 5 .643
White Sox 11 7 .611
Indians2 9 7 .563 1
Cubs2 9 7 .563 1
Brewers 8 9 .471
Reds 4 13 .235
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 10 7 .588
Dodgers 9 7 .563 ½
Padres2 7 8 .467 2
Rangers 6 11 .353 4
Mariners 5 11 .313
Royals 3 11 .214

Wednesday’s Games

Royals at Dodgers, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Dodgers at Royals, Game 2, TBD

Cubs1 at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Reds, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

