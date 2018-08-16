Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 16, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 11 6 .647
Diamondbacks 11 6 .647
Giants Black 11 7 .611 ½
Athletics 11 7 .611 ½
Giants Orange 8 10 .444
Angels 6 10 .375
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
White Sox 12 7 .632
Indians1 9 6 .600 1
Cubs2 9 7 .563
Indians2 9 8 .529 2
Brewers 9 9 .500
Reds 4 14 .222
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 11 7 .611
Dodgers 10 8 .556 1
Padres2 8 8 .500 2
Rangers 7 11 .389 4
Mariners 5 12 .294
Royals 4 12 .250 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians1, 10 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Padres2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Angels, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech