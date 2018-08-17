Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 12 6 .667 — Giants Black 12 7 .632 ½ Diamondbacks 11 7 .611 1 Athletics 11 8 .579 1½ Giants Orange 9 10 .474 3½ Angels 6 11 .353 5½ Central Division W L Pct. GB White Sox 12 7 .632 — Indians1 10 6 .625 ½ Indians2 10 8 .556 1½ Cubs2 9 8 .529 2 Brewers 10 9 .526 2 Reds 4 15 .211 8 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 11 7 .611 — Dodgers 10 8 .556 1 Padres2 8 9 .471 2½ Rangers 7 11 .389 4 Mariners 5 12 .294 5½ Royals 4 12 .250 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 8, Diamondbacks 4

Indians2 5, Cubs2 4

Indians1 6, Reds 5

Brewers 2, Padres2 0

Mariners at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black 5, Athletics 3

Giants Orange 8, Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Angels, 10 p.m.

