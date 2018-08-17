Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 17, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 12 6 .667
Giants Black 12 7 .632 ½
Diamondbacks 11 7 .611 1
Athletics 11 8 .579
Giants Orange 9 10 .474
Angels 6 11 .353
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
White Sox 12 7 .632
Indians1 10 6 .625 ½
Indians2 10 8 .556
Cubs2 9 8 .529 2
Brewers 10 9 .526 2
Reds 4 15 .211 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 12 7 .632
Dodgers 10 8 .556
Padres2 8 9 .471 3
Rangers 7 11 .389
Mariners 5 13 .278
Royals 4 12 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

White Sox at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Angels, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dodgers at Mariners, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Mariners at Dodgers, Game 2, TBD

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Reds at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech