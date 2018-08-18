Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 13 6 .684 — Giants Black 13 7 .650 ½ Diamondbacks 11 8 .579 2 Athletics 11 8 .579 2 Giants Orange 10 10 .500 3½ Angels 6 12 .333 6½ Central Division W L Pct. GB White Sox 13 7 .650 — Indians1 10 7 .588 1½ Cubs2 10 8 .556 2 Indians2 10 9 .526 2½ Brewers 10 9 .526 2½ Reds 4 15 .211 8½ West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 13 7 .650 — Dodgers 11 8 .579 1½ Padres2 8 10 .444 4 Rangers 7 12 .368 5½ Mariners 5 13 .278 7 Royals 4 13 .235 7½

___

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Royals at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Angels, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dodgers at Mariners, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Mariners at Dodgers, Game 2, TBD

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Reds at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indians1 at Padres2, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, Game 2, TBD

Cubs1 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Brewers at Indians2, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Royals, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.