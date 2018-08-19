Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Giants Black
|13
|7
|.650
|1
|Athletics
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|Diamondbacks
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Giants Orange
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|Angels
|6
|13
|.316
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|White Sox
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Indians1
|11
|7
|.611
|1½
|Cubs2
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Indians2
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Brewers
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Reds
|5
|15
|.250
|8½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres1
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Dodgers
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Padres2
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Rangers
|8
|12
|.400
|5
|Royals
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|Mariners
|5
|14
|.263
|7½
___
Cubs1 4, Diamondbacks 1
Indians1 15, Cubs2 3
White Sox 5, Indians2 4
Royals 7, Mariners 4
Rangers 10, Dodgers 7
Reds 11, Brewers 8
Athletics 3, Angels 0
Dodgers at Mariners, Game 1, 8 p.m.
Mariners at Dodgers, Game 2, TBD
Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Padres2, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.
Reds at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Indians1 at Padres2, Game 1, 8 p.m.
Padres2 at Indians1, Game 2, TBD
Cubs1 at Reds, 8 p.m.
Brewers at Indians2, 8 p.m.
Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.
Indians2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.
White Sox at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Angels at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Mariners at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Royals, 10 p.m.
