Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 19, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 14 6 .700
Giants Black 13 7 .650 1
Athletics 12 8 .600 2
Diamondbacks 11 9 .550 3
Giants Orange 10 10 .500 4
Angels 6 13 .316
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
White Sox 14 7 .667
Indians1 11 7 .611
Cubs2 10 9 .526 3
Indians2 10 10 .500
Brewers 10 10 .500
Reds 5 15 .250
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 13 7 .650
Dodgers 11 9 .550 2
Padres2 8 10 .444 4
Rangers 8 12 .400 5
Royals 5 13 .278 7
Mariners 5 14 .263

___

Sunday’s Games

Dodgers at Mariners, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Mariners at Dodgers, Game 2, TBD

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Rangers at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Reds at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indians1 at Padres2, Game 1, 8 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Padres2 at Indians1, Game 2, TBD

Cubs1 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Brewers at Indians2, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Royals, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech