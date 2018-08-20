Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Giants Black
|13
|7
|.650
|1
|Athletics
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|Diamondbacks
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Giants Orange
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|Angels
|6
|13
|.316
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|White Sox
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Indians1
|11
|7
|.611
|1½
|Cubs2
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Indians2
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Brewers
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Reds
|5
|15
|.250
|8½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres1
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Dodgers
|12
|9
|.571
|1½
|Padres2
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Rangers
|8
|12
|.400
|5
|Royals
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|Mariners
|5
|15
|.250
|8
___
Dodgers 11, Mariners 2
Dodgers 2, Mariners 0
Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Padres2, 10 p.m.
Brewers 3, Cubs2 2, 10 innings
Reds at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Diamondbacks 7, Athletics 5
Indians1 at Padres2, Game 1, 8 p.m.
Padres2 at Indians1, Game 2, TBD
Cubs1 at Reds, 8 p.m.
Brewers at Indians2, 8 p.m.
Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.
Indians2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.
White Sox at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Angels at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Mariners at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Royals, 10 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Angels, 10 p.m.
Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.
