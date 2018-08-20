Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 14 6 .700 — Giants Black 13 8 .619 1½ Diamondbacks 12 9 .571 2½ Athletics 12 9 .571 2½ Giants Orange 11 10 .524 3½ Angels 6 13 .316 7½ Central Division W L Pct. GB White Sox 14 8 .636 — Indians1 11 7 .611 1 Brewers 11 10 .524 2½ Indians2 10 10 .500 3 Cubs2 10 10 .500 3 Reds 6 15 .286 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 14 7 .667 — Dodgers 13 9 .591 1½ Rangers 9 12 .429 5 Padres2 8 11 .421 5 Royals 5 14 .263 8 Mariners 5 16 .238 9

___

Sunday’s Games

Dodgers 11, Mariners 2

Dodgers 2, Mariners 0

Giants Orange 5, Giants Black 4

Rangers 7, Padres2 4

Brewers 3, Cubs2 2, 10 innings

Reds 4, White Sox 3

Padres1 10, Royals 9

Diamondbacks 7, Athletics 5

Monday’s Games

Indians1 at Padres2, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, Game 2, TBD

Cubs1 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Brewers at Indians2, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Royals, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.

