Arizona League

August 20, 2018 10:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 14 6 .700
Giants Black 13 8 .619
Diamondbacks 12 9 .571
Athletics 12 9 .571
Giants Orange 11 10 .524
Angels 6 13 .316
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
White Sox 14 8 .636
Indians1 11 7 .611 1
Indians2 11 10 .524
Brewers 11 11 .500 3
Cubs2 10 10 .500 3
Reds 6 15 .286
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 14 7 .667
Dodgers 13 9 .591
Rangers 9 12 .429 5
Padres2 8 11 .421 5
Royals 5 14 .263 8
Mariners 5 16 .238 9

Monday’s Games

Indians1 at Padres2, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, Game 2, TBD

Cubs1 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Indians2 5, Brewers 1

Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Royals, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indians1 at Indians2, 2 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 8 p.m.

Padres2 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Angels at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

