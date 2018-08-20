Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 15 6 .714 — Giants Black 13 8 .619 2 Diamondbacks 12 9 .571 3 Athletics 12 9 .571 3 Giants Orange 11 10 .524 4 Angels 6 13 .316 8 Central Division W L Pct. GB White Sox 14 8 .636 — Indians1 12 7 .632 ½ Indians2 11 10 .524 2½ Brewers 11 11 .500 3 Cubs2 10 10 .500 3 Reds 6 16 .273 8 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 14 7 .667 — Dodgers 13 9 .591 1½ Rangers 9 12 .429 5 Padres2 8 12 .400 5½ Royals 5 14 .263 8 Mariners 5 16 .238 9

___

Monday’s Games

Indians1 2, Padres2 0

Padres2 at Indians1, Game 2, TBD

Cubs1 10, Reds 6

Indians2 5, Brewers 1

Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Royals, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indians1 at Indians2, 2 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 8 p.m.

Padres2 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Angels at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

