Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 16 6 .727 — Giants Black 14 8 .636 2 Diamondbacks 12 9 .571 3½ Athletics 12 10 .545 4 Giants Orange 11 11 .500 5 Angels 7 13 .350 8 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 13 7 .650 — White Sox 14 9 .609 ½ Indians2 12 10 .545 2 Cubs2 10 10 .500 3 Brewers 11 12 .478 3½ Reds 6 17 .261 8½ West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 14 8 .636 — Dodgers 14 9 .609 ½ Rangers 9 13 .409 5 Padres2 8 13 .381 5½ Royals 6 14 .300 7 Mariners 6 16 .273 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indians1 at Indians2, 2 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 8 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Angels at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs2 at Angels, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, Game 2, TBD

Reds at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

