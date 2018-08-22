Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 22, 2018 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 16 6 .727
Giants Black 14 8 .636 2
Diamondbacks 12 9 .571
Athletics 12 10 .545 4
Giants Orange 11 11 .500 5
Angels 7 13 .350 8
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 13 7 .650
White Sox 14 9 .609 ½
Indians2 12 10 .545 2
Cubs2 10 10 .500 3
Brewers 11 12 .478
Reds 6 17 .261
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 14 8 .636
Dodgers 14 9 .609 ½
Rangers 9 13 .409 5
Padres2 8 13 .381
Royals 6 14 .300 7
Mariners 6 16 .273 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 7, Brewers 3

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indians1 at Indians2, 2 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 8 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Angels at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs2 at Angels, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, Game 2, TBD

Reds at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech