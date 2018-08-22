Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 22, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 17 6 .739
Giants Black 14 9 .609 3
Diamondbacks 13 9 .591
Athletics 12 11 .522 5
Giants Orange 12 11 .522 5
Angels 7 14 .333 9
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 14 7 .667
White Sox 14 9 .609 1
Indians2 13 10 .565 2
Cubs2 11 10 .524 3
Brewers 11 13 .458
Reds 6 18 .250
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 14 9 .609
Dodgers 14 9 .609
Rangers 9 13 .409
Padres2 8 14 .364
Royals 6 14 .300
Mariners 7 16 .304 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Indians1 at Indians2, 2 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 8 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Angels at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs2 at Angels, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, Game 2, TBD

Reds at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dodgers at Mariners, 2 p.m.

White Sox at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

